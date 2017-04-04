Warren Buffett Appears on Cherry Coke Cans in China

Warren Buffett is being immortalized by The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) in China.

The billionaire investor and owner of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A ) is being featured in Cherry Coke cans in the Asian nation. He is not being paid by the company to appear on their cans.

Some would consider Coca-Cola’s move as paying homage to Buffett, while others would say that the move is nothing more than a sales tactic that uses his image for profit.

However, Buffett did allow the company to use his image, so he appears to be alright with the move. His face is on cans and 500ml bottles of Cherry Coke for the time being.

“I can’t think of a better way to launch Cherry Coke than with its best-known fan on the package,” said Muhtar Kent, Coca-Cola chairman and chief executive.

The reasoning behind placing Buffett’s face in advertising in China revolves around the fact that his investing has become legendary around the world, and especially in China where people idolize him.

Buffett agreed to the move for the first six months of rolling out the cans. “If there are no problems associated with this and he asks me to continue, I will likely say OK,” added Mr Buffett in a statement.

KO stock is up 0.6% Tuesday.