Wednesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

U.S. stock futures are headed lower once again this morning, as geopolitical turmoil continues to trouble Wall Street. North Korea is taking center stage this morning, after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will take unilateral action on the country if China doesn’t act. Additionally, Trump has accused Russia of covering up a chemical weapon attack in Syria, though the president emphasized that the U.S. was not looking for a ground war in the country.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have slipped 0.09%, S&P 500 futures have dropped 0.19% and Nasdaq-100 futures have shed 0.16%.

On the options front, volume was above average on Tuesday, with about 14.1 million calls and 14.4 million puts crossing the tape. Puts were also active on the CBOE, where the single-session equity put/call volume ratio spiked to a one-month high of 0.79, pushing the 10-day moving average to a one-week high of 0.63.

Driving Tuesday’s options volume, a survey from Piper Jaffray showed strong teen interest in Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone. Meanwhile, both Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) and Wells Fargo & C0 (NYSE: WFC ) were popular with speculative options traders ahead of their respective quarterly earnings reports.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple’s iPhone remains the smartphone of choice for teenagers in the U.S., according to the latest survey conducted by Piper Jaffray. The survey results said that 76% of American teens prefered to use Apple’s iPhone, up from 69% in the spring of last year. What’s more, the survey also found that 81% of teens plan to purchase an iPhone as their next smartphone.

But the survey failed to sway short-term options traders, as call volume arrived a bit below average for Apple on Tuesday. Total volume arrived at 1.3 million contracts, but calls only made up about 60% of the day’s take, just off their average pace of 62% for AAPL stock. What’s more, the May put/call open interest ratio rose from 1.03 on Monday to 1.08 yesterday, indicating that puts are being added at a faster rate than calls.

With AAPL stock pulling back from overhead technical resistance, this tick higher in put activity could signal a lack of short-term buying power for the shares.

