Wednesday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Intel Corporation (INTC) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

U.S. stock futures have turned positive this morning ahead of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting and President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Energy stocks led yesterday’s meager gains, after natural gas prices hit a two-month high and oil prices rebounded on supply concerns — both are moving higher again this morning.

At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.12%, S&P 500 futures had risen 0.05% and Nasdaq-100 futures were flat.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Tuesday, as only about 11.6 million calls and 10.8 million puts crossed the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio swung lower to 0.62, while the 10-day moving average broke lower to a one-month low of 0.62.

Driving Tuesday’s options volume, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) saw a resurgence in call options activity despite NVDA stock receiving a downgrade at Pacific Crest securities. Elsewhere, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) also attracted heavy call volume following a bullish report on the PC market from BlueFin Research Partners. Finally, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) jumped nearly 7% after natural gas futures hit a two-month high on supply concerns.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Share of leading PC graphics chip maker Nvidia plunged more than 7% yesterday, after Pacific Crest downgraded NVDA stock to “underweight” from “sector weight.” According to the ratings firm, Nvidia is facing heavy market saturation and a potential pause in data-center chip sales.

“Desktop graphics card manufacturers are noting material demand deceleration in sell-through since February … orders to Nvidia are unlikely to meaningfully resume until July given high channel inventory of three months,” Pacific Crest told clients in a report yesterday.

Despite the selloff and the downgrade, NVDA options traders remained in high spirits. Total volume rose to 562,000 contracts, with calls gobbling up 60% of the day’s take. That said, there is a growing trepidation among short-term traders, as the April put/call open interest ratio arrives at 0.93, with puts nearly in parity with calls. What’s more, both peak put and peak call OI rest at the at-the-money $100 strike, hinting that neither call nor put traders are expecting NVDA to stray far from current levels.

