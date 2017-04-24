7 Really Weird ETFs to Buy Now

According to ETF.com, there are 1,388 U.S.-listed equity exchange-traded funds. That’s a massive number of options for anyone to pick through to find a handful of winners. Some of them absolutely shouldn’t exist, but that’s the beauty of America, which is home to some great ideas — like the S&P 500 — and some not-so-great ones.

Like people, there are some really weird ETFs out there; some you should steer clear of and others you want to embrace and welcome into your world despite their apparent zaniness.

The newest ETF to hit the street is the ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA: TETF ), a mouthful, I’ll grant you, but an interesting concept nonetheless. ETFs are booming, so why not ride the industry’s coattails to profits?

“Not only are we seeking to capture the performance of the industry, but we’re also looking to bring together many of its leaders to leverage their authority as we monitor, research, and benchmark the category’s potential future growth,” said Guillermo Trias, CEO of Toroso Investments, the ETF provider, in its press release.

Deciding which ETFs get the thumbs up and which get the thumbs down isn’t an easy task, especially if you’re considering options that aren’t the broader-market variety.

Let me save you some time by identifying seven really weird ETFs to buy now.

