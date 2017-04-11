When Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) reports earnings before the market opens on Thursday, investors are expecting familiar results. A Q1 profit of 98 cents per share of WFC stock, as its whisper number indicates, would be within a nickel of each of the past five quarters.

But the firm’s scandals — and its ham-handed reaction to them — are keeping the bank down.

Wells Fargo boasts a price-to-book ratio of 1.54, closing in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE: JPM ) 1.34. The same is true of its price-to-earnings ratio, now 13.7 against JPM’s 13.9.

Wells was once the gold-plated darling of bank stocks. At one time, its P/B was the only one of the Big Four banks that was over 1. In those halcyon days — as recently as last year — WFC stock traded more like a well-run regional bank than a money center bank.

Gold-Plated No More

The hits that started with the downfall of former CEO John Stumpf keep coming. I called the bank’s situation a gold-plated doghouse. The plate is flaking off.

A report last month showed an “extensive and pervasive” pattern of discrimination at Wells Fargo, showing that even in its best days early this decade it failed to live up to the terms of the Community Reinvestment Act. The move will hamper the bank’s ability to make acquisitions.

International Shareholder Services, which seeks to represent the interests of small shareholders, now wants 12 of Wells’ 15 directors to go. The board called the report “extreme and unprecedented,” but the group might just agree with that and repeat the finding.

The bank insists it is putting the bank behind it, continuing to claw back money from Stumpf and the former head of retail banking, Carrie Tolstedt. A 113-page internal report showed people were fired for not going along with the program as early as 2002, but it largely exonerated current CEO Tim Sloan and his team.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Ironically, WFC stock is now trading about 10% above where it was before the scandal became public.

While there have been catalysts for all big banks — rising interest rates and Trump optimism being the most prominent — our James Brumley finds it increasingly difficult to understand the bank’s higher valuation.

“Maybe Wells Fargo stock isn’t one of the best bank stocks in the world after all,” he concludes, and he’s right.

