What I Want to Be When I Grow Up

A note from the General Manager: This article appears for you as part of InvestorPlace Media’s Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2017. This important program was created in 1992 in support of the importance of exposing girls to a wide range of work experiences. The model was subsequently expanded to include boys in 2003. InvestorPlace Media is proud to support this important initiative that guides our young people to the many professional opportunities they have ahead. Please enjoy.

I have lived on a farm since I was born. While we have all types of animals — cats, dogs and chickens — my favorite are horses. When I grow up I want to be a farrier. A farrier not only trims the horses’ hooves and puts on shoes, but also cleans and keeps their hooves healthy. Healthy hooves are important to a horse’s overall health. They cannot be ridden if they are lame, and some hoof diseases can even be life-threatening.

There are two ways to become a farrier. Go to school and take a six-month program to get your certificate, or become an apprentice of someone who has been a farrier for a long time. Since practice makes perfect, I want to go to school first, and then apprentice with our farrier, Brent. Doing both will give me the education I need and the ability to learn from lots of instructors at a school, while doing apprentice work will give me lots of hands-on experience. Being a farrier is very hard work because you’re constantly bending over and lifting hooves, so I will need to become very strong, as well.

My dreams of becoming a farrier started when I was 7. Our horse, Moose, got a terrible abscess in his hoof and was in a lot of pain. Our farrier rushed to us and cut the abscess out of Moose’s hoof. He gave us special poultices, wraps and boots to help Moose get better. I had to soak Moose’s hooves twice a day in medicine to heal the wound, then wrap his hooves, slather his legs with poultice and put on his special boots. Within a week, he was no longer limping. Moose was a huge horse with even bigger hooves, so sometimes wrapping his hooves was hard. I really liked being able to help my horse feel better.

When I become a farrier, I want to work at a racetrack. I want to make special shoes that are lighter than normal so the racehorses can run faster. I want to learn how to treat all kinds of hoof diseases, abscesses, bruises, deformities and problems. I want to know how different breeds of horses are affected by hoof disease. And finally, I want to find a cure for laminitis, which can weaken the bones in a horse’s hooves and eventually lead to death.

I hope that I every horse I work with will be happy, healthy and long-lived!