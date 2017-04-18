What Will International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Q1 Earnings Bring?

Dow Jones Industrial Average constituent and tech giant International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) reports earnings Tuesday night. Right now, I want to take you through a look at recent announcements, charts and what, if anything, the options market is suggesting will happen to IBM stock after its first-quarter report.

Source: Shutterstock

Analysts are forecasting earnings of $2.35 per share for IBM’s first quarter, implying no movement year-over-year after trending higher sequentially over the last three quarters. That also would be a significant 53% drop from Q4 earnings of $5.01 per share.

Similarly, IBM’s revenues are expected to dip from last quarter’s sales take of $21.8 billion to $18.4 billion. The year-over-year sales decline is less severe, just narrowly under Q1 2016’s result of $18.7 billion. Still, that would be the 20th consecutive annual decline.

Erosion in its mature IT data and service provider businesses are countering growth within the company’s Strategic Imperatives (SI) unit and IBM’s Watson product.

Analysts and Trading Records

The Wall Street community is mixed to moderately bearish on IBM stock.

Among 27 polled analysts, two-thirds have hold recommendations compared to six buys and four sells. The median price target on IBM stock is $168, which is less than current prices right above $170. Having said that, if a bullish earnings surprise were to play out, there’s certainly room for upward and supportive revisions from analysts.

IBM has at least beat Street profit views in 10 of its past 12 quarters. However, investor reaction to quarterly results has proven awfully bearish in the aftermath. Working backwards, shares of IBM have moved 2.25%, -2.62%, -0.17%, -5.59%, -4.88% and -5.75% on a close-to-close basis.

The net reaction in IBM stock has produced an average loss of 2.79% with variability of 3.26% based on a one-standard-deviation reading. When you combine the two metrics, you see that IBM has favored the bears, with an estimated range of -6.05% to a modest gain of 0.47%.

IBM’s seven-day stock performance has been less volatile and a bit more mixed in yielding an average loss of 0.72% with variability of 4.38% and a tied-at-the-hip estimated range of -4.38% to 3.66%.

IBM Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge From multi-year lows set last February, IBM stock finished 2016 with solid gains approaching 18%. The good news got even better for investors as the rally also established a new uptrend following a breakout of a three year downtrend line.

Thus far in 2017, IBM has continued with its bullish trend, albeit at a slightly more subdued pace of 3.6% year-to-date that’s mostly on par with the broader market’s performance. Currently and for the past couple months shares of IBM have pulled back into a constructive-looking pullback pattern.

My interpretation is with weekly stochastics oversold and IBM having tested the 38% retracement level from its October pivot low, there’s evidence a critical low within the uptrend is being formed.

Yet if shares do continue to decline, I’d estimate IBM stock could fall to the prior breakout area near $162 while still maintaining the integrity of the uptrend.

Next Page