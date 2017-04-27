A note from the General Manager: This article appears for you as part of InvestorPlace Media’s Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2017. This important program was created in 1992 in support of the importance of exposing girls to a wide range of work experiences. The model was subsequently expanded to include boys in 2003. InvestorPlace Media is proud to support this important initiative that guides our young people to the many professional opportunities they have ahead. Please enjoy.

When I grow up, I want to be an artist that posts my artwork online. It would be anime pictures that I draw myself. Most of them would be cats. They would all be anime-like. I might also post nightcore. Nightcore is where people make an anime picture and puts it in the back around of the video and then chooses a popular pop song and put it into the video, except sped up.

But before I get to all the amazing stuff I would do, I need to tell you how to become an amazing artist like that.

So, in order to become an artist like that, you will have to become a good anime artist and practice a lot like I have. Sometimes you can go to camps or classes too! You also have to have a big imagination to come up with what you’re drawing. You also need supplies such as a good pencil and pen and good coloring tools like colored pencils. If you want to do painting but want to color it without paint first, you’ll need pastels. So far, you will need talent within drawing, practice, imagination, good supplies and a decision on what type of anime you are going to draw or paint.

There are many ways to make anime. You could paint it. You could draw it. You could even draw it online, but it’s hard. Drawing anime in general is hard, so don’t get frustrated if it looks bad the first time you try it.

There are lots of TV shows with anime in them. These shows include Beyblade, Digimon, Dinosaur King, Yo-Kai Watch, Glitter Force and Pokemon. Some have more than one season. Some have only one. But overall I’ve watched a bit of Digimon and Yo-Kai Watch, and watched at least one season of Glitter Force and Pokemon. They all turned out good. I will soon watch Beyblade and Dinosaur King.

To actually make money as an anime artist, you have to find a job that will accept you. Then, you have to find a role in the job, or basically what you do. A couple of the jobs could be drawing the character for the anime show that you are making. Another role would be to help animate the character and tweak it so its look fits its personality.

Anime is always a good type of art to try to draw. It would also be a good challenge for an artist looking for something new. I hope to become an anime artist when i grow up.