Jewish Holidays 2017: When Is Passover? What Is Passover?

When is Passover?

One of the iconic holidays in the Jewish religion is Passover, which is a commemoration of the time in which God freed us from the bonds of slavery. This happened in Egypt under Moses.

The term you may have heard related to Passover is the Exodus, which was the time in which the Israelites were freed from slavery, as told in the Book of Exodus, which is part of the Hebrew Bible.

Passover is only a week away as celebrations will begin on the evening of Monday, April 10. These will run through the week and into the beginning of the following week, ending on the evening of Tuesday, April 18.

The beginning of Passover is marked by the seder, which is an evening that is organized and divided into 15 parts. These include the recital of a blessing, the washing of the hands, dipping celery into salt water, breaking the middle matzo (Jewish bread), retelling the Passover story, a second washing of the hands with blessing, traditional blessing before eating bread products, blessing before eating matzo, eating of the maror (herbs), eating a Sanwich with matzo and maror, the serving of the holiday meal, eating of the afikoman (type of matzo), blessing after the meal, recital of the hallel and the conclusion.

Will you be celebrating Passover this year?