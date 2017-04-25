Why AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS), Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (ABX) and Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Are 3 of Today’s Worst Stocks

Inspired by a handful of strong earnings reports as well as renewed prospects for tax cuts (not to mention a big new-home sales figure for March), traders were willing to tack more gains onto Monday’s advance. The S&P 500 ended the session at 2,388.61, up 0.61%. It’s now within reach of record highs, and the Nasdaq Composite did tiptoe into all-time high territory.

Tuesday’s rally didn’t sweep all stocks up with it though. Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX ), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS ) and Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX ) were all pointed the other direction, in a big way. Here’s the deal.

Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company today gave investors a not-so-gentle reminder of relying too much on one single customer, or one type of revenue stream. On Tuesday, ESRX tanked to the tune of 10.8% on news that it had lost a key contract with health insurer Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM ).

Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefits manager, acting as a middleman between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies, with the mission of containing costs by negotiating lower prices insurers must pay for drugs dispensed to their covered customers.

Anthem isn’t thrilled with the service and pricing concessions it has been getting through Express Scripts though, so much so that ESRX doesn’t expect the insurer to renew the contract that expires at the end of 2019. Not even the revenue beat and earnings growth reported this morning was enough to soothe worried ESRX shareholders.

Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (ABX)

Gold miner Barrick Gold was hardly the only gold mining stock to take one on the chin today. Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC ) fell 6.6%, and Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG ) was off 3.2%. Barrick Gold led the way lower though, in terms of total market cap lost, and the absolute setback. When all was said and done, ABX ended the session down 11.3%. Its first quarter earnings report was partly the culprit.

To its credit, Barrick swung to a profit. It just didn’t swing to enough of a profit. Earnings of 14 cents per share of ABX fell short of the 24 cents per share the pros were looking for.

The bulk of the stock’s selloff, however, stemmed from a lowered production outlook at its mine in Veladero, Argentina. The previously forecasted range of 770,000 and 830,000 ounces was pared back to only 630,000 and 730,000 ounces. The mine is still dealing with the expense and hassle of a cyanide spill.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Finally, despite an impressive first quarter that exceeded revenue and earnings expectations, the market just couldn’t find anything to like about AK Steel on Tuesday.

For the quarter ending in March, AK Steel earned a profit of 19 cents per share on $1.53 billion worth of revenue. Analysts were only expecting income of 15 cents per share of AKS and sales of $1.48 billion.

AKS had also been upgraded by Macquarie, from “Neutral” to “Outperform,” the day before, with the outfit seeing a sustainable increase in steel demand on the horizon. It still wasn’t enough though. AKS lost 10.1% of its value today, with the sellers quelling a budding rebound effort before it had a chance to get moving in earnest.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.