Will Michael Kors Holdings Ltd’s Initiatives Lift KORS Stock?

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: KORS ) has undertaken strategic initiatives such as expansion of product offerings, increase in global footprint and enhancement of the e-Commerce platform to bring itself back on the growth trajectory.

This seems vital given the stock’s performance in the last six months.

Michael Kors’ shares have plunged over 21.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks categorized Textile – Apparel Manufacturing industry‘s decline of 17.6%. In fact, KORS shares fell 10.8% since it reported third-quarter fiscal 2017 results. This can primarily be attributed to year-over-year decline in the company’s top line and bleak outlook.

However, a glimpse of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s price movement over the past one month shows that its shares have gained 2.3% against the industry’s fall of 0.5%.

Let’s Delve Deeper into KORS

Michael Kors has been persistently focusing on store expansion, along with building shop-in-shops in order to drive top-line growth. Management is putting more emphasis on opening retail outlets and enhancing men’s business either through standalone stores or by adding men’s offering in the existing lifestyle outlets. Moving ahead, it remains optimistic about Michael Kors’ ACCESS wearable technology line of watches and fitness trackers.

Moreover, we believe that Michael Kors is well poised to gain from Asia. Notably, in third-quarter fiscal 2017, total retail net sales in Asia soared about 300% on account of revenue from the acquisition of the Greater China as well as Korea operations. Going forward, management stated that it will continue with its expansion drive in Asia and also believes that it has a $1 billion opportunity over the long term.

Notably, Michael Kors’ earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter when it reported third-quarter results.

However, its revenue came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year. Management stated that results were hurt by comparable sales performance of North American and European markets. According to the company, headwinds in the aforementioned markets will continue throughout the spring season.

This can be attributed to sluggish mall traffic, currency fluctuation and uncertainty surrounding certain political changes in European countries.

Consequently, management did not provide an encouraging outlook…

