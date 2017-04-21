Windows 10 Creators Update: 9 Things to Know

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has launched its latest Windows 10 Creators Update.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are nine things to know about it:

Using the Xbox One is an experience that works better thanks to some debugging and tweaks.

The Windows 10 Creators Update has Paint 3D, which is an app that allows you to build and create 3D models in an easier way.

There’s a new Start menu that allows you hide recent programs opened or current programs that are open.

Apps are now divided in an easy and convenient manner as the “most used” apps are all in a list for you to see.

The Settings are improved as the Personalization section allows you to create custom colors using RGB, HHSV and hexidecimal values.

There’s also a new “Themes” section where you can save your custom themes or install others. It exists with a new interface design now for the new Windows 10 Creators Update.

The Windows Defender security options are also available on Settings now, with all the troubleshooting wizards, disk cleanup options and the ability to delete temporary files.

The Sign-in options also offer you a “Dynamic lock” option that allows you to lock your PC if your phone is out of range (they are paired through Bluetooth).

Navigating using Kinect gestures no longer exists anymore.

MSFT stock rose 1.4% Friday.