Windows 10 Creators Update: 9 Things to Know

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has launched its latest Windows 10 Creators Update.
Here are nine things to know about it:
- Using the Xbox One is an experience that works better thanks to some debugging and tweaks.
- The Windows 10 Creators Update has Paint 3D, which is an app that allows you to build and create 3D models in an easier way.
- There’s a new Start menu that allows you hide recent programs opened or current programs that are open.
- Apps are now divided in an easy and convenient manner as the “most used” apps are all in a list for you to see.
- The Settings are improved as the Personalization section allows you to create custom colors using RGB, HHSV and hexidecimal values.
- There’s also a new “Themes” section where you can save your custom themes or install others. It exists with a new interface design now for the new Windows 10 Creators Update.
- The Windows Defender security options are also available on Settings now, with all the troubleshooting wizards, disk cleanup options and the ability to delete temporary files.
- The Sign-in options also offer you a “Dynamic lock” option that allows you to lock your PC if your phone is out of range (they are paired through Bluetooth).
- Navigating using Kinect gestures no longer exists anymore.
MSFT stock rose 1.4% Friday.