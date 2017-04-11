Nope, the Xiaomi Mi6 Launch Is NOT Today

The Xiaomi Mi6 launch is not happening today, despite what you may have heard.

There have been rumors swirling regarding the release of the company’s new smartphone, including that it was set to be released on April 11. However, the company has confirmed that the device will not be released for a few days.

The Xiaomi Mi6 comes equipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS to go along with an unreleased version of MIUI. It also includes a 5.1-inch full-HD (1080×1920) display.

You can buy the device once it’s released for 2,199 Yuan, which amount to roughly $318.46. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi6 Plus will begin at 2,699 Yuan ($390.87).

The Mi6 Plus smartphone may feature a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual curved edges and dual rear cameras–both of these functionalities are the latest of the greatest in the world of smart devices and TVs.

Both devices will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 technology that makes for charging at a faster rate.

The larger Mi6 Plus will likely come with a 4.00mAh battery.



Here are some other prices you should be aware of:

Xiaomi Mi6

4GB RAM + 64GB Internal storage 2,199 Yuan ($318)

4GB RAM + 128GB storage = 2,599 Yuan ($376)

Mi 6 Plus