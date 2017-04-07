YouTube Debuts New Rule for Ads to Thwart Content Stealing

YouTube is updating its rules for content creators to cut down on stolen material.

The new rule from YouTube makes it so that a channel has to have gotten at least 10,000 views in its lifetime before it can make money from ads. This restriction is meant to cut down on duplicate channels that reupload other users’ content in an attempt to make some quick cash off of ads.

YouTube’s new rule went into effect on Thursday and it doesn’t harm channels with under 10,000 views that have earned revenue before this. The Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) company says that 10,000 views gives it enough data to make sure that the channel is following its guidelines and ad policies.

The company also says that keeping the new threshold for ad revenue at 10,000 channel views shouldn’t harm new content creators. It will also be going over its policies for the YouTube Partner Program and will only ad channels after they reach 10,000 views and are following its guidelines and policies.

“Today, more creators are making a living on YouTube than ever before. However, with this growth we’ve started seeing cases of abuse where great, original content is re-uploaded by others who try to earn revenue from it,” Ariel Bardin, VP of Product Management at YouTube, said in a blog post. “Now, we’re taking another step to protect creators by updating the thresholds required to join the YouTube Partner Program.”

The new change to YouTube comes as it looks for additional ways to protect users’ original content. This includes another feature that allows any user to report a copy channel that is stealing content from other creators.