Choosing the best mutual funds for retirement is a subjective exercise in investment selection — which is to say that each individual investor will have unique objectives they need to meet.

Source: Pixabay

Therefore the best funds to buy in retirement will look different for each investor. However, retirees looking for the best funds for their nest eggs typically have one to three common investment objectives that need to be met during the stages of retirement.

These three objectives can be viewed as three separate buckets:

Preservation: Retired investors typically allocate a portion of their retirement assets to conservative mutual funds for the purpose of simply preserving assets for short-term needs. Income: Probably the greatest need in retirement for investors, income funds serve the purpose of income replacement by producing dividends and interest. This often is used to pay the bills. Growth: Too often overlooked and/or underestimated, the need for a growth bucket of mutual funds is significant because many retirees can expect to live for up to 30 years after leaving the workforce.

We’ve put together a list of the 10 best mutual funds for retirement keeping all three of these retirement objectives in mind. They cover a score of categories, and are generally considered among the top options in their categories.

