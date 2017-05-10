10 Boring Stocks to Buy for Red-Hot Returns

There’s nothing wrong with boring stocks. In fact, there’s a lot right with boring stocks. While more scintillating names get the media coverage and investor attention, a number of steady-Eddie stocks to buy offer consistent appreciation (and often substantial income) for years, if not decades, while staying under the radar.

Source: Shutterstock

In fact, Warren Buffett, likely the world’s most well-known and successful investor, has made billions of dollars on what many individual investors would consider “boring” stocks.

Look at the list of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) holdings: There’s GEICO and other insurance names. T-shirt company Fruit of the Loom. Dairy Queen and See’s Candies. Chemical company Lubrizol and railroad Burlington Northern Santa Fe. These companies don’t scream “growth” — really, they don’t scream much of anything — but it’s hard to argue with the Oracle’s performance.

Investors looking to replicate Buffett’s impressive long-term performance can start by looking at boring stocks of their own. In that spirit, here are 10 stocks to buy that might not be the next Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) … but should have plenty of upside.

Next Page