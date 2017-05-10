It’s telling when a stock goes up after a CEO is fired. Such was the case for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) stock on Monday. Ford’s surprising dismissal of CEO Mark Fields led the company’s stock to gain more than 2%. That doesn’t sound like a big move, but Ford added almost $1 billion in market capitalization in a day, just for switching out CEOs.

Source: Shutterstock

Replacing the top executive isn’t always a path to success in the long-term — and sometimes in the short-term.

One of the best examples of that problem occurred at BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) back in 2012, when the company was still known as Research in Motion. CEO Thorsten Heins cost RIMM more than a billion dollars in market capitalization in his first hour on the job. Heins was gone in less than two years.

Fields certainly wasn’t the sole problem at Ford, nor the reason for the disappointing performance in Ford stock. And as our James Brumley argued, new CEO Jim Hackett might not be the answer, either. Still, Ford’s board felt it was time for new blood.

Ford is far from the only company that could benefit from a change at the top, however. Today, we’ll look at 10 CEOs guilty of poor leadership, dismal stock returns and other shortcomings, and might best serve their companies by taking a walk.

Next Page