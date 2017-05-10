10 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts — XOM IBM GWW COST CMA POR BLL IEX LAZ NDAQ

The S&P 500 Index climbed higher again last week, propelled by a favorable election outcome in France and growing excitement about U.S. tax reform. Corporate earnings reports generally remained strong as well, enabling a number of businesses to report dividend increases.

Ten notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including three financial services firms, one of the largest oil companies in the world, a popular food and merchandise retailer and a technology giant that is partially owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ).

Here are ten dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) raised its quarterly dividend by 3%, increasing it from 75 cents per share to 77 cents. The integrated oil major will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of May 12 on June 9. XOM shares will trade ex-dividend on May 10.

XOM Dividend Yield: 3.79%

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) grew its quarterly dividend from $1.40 per share to $1.50, representing a raise of 7%. The technology outsourcing, consulting and cloud services firm will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of May 10 on June 10. IBM shares trade ex-dividend on May 8.

IBM Dividend Yield: 3.7%

W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW ) announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from $1.22 per share to $1.28. Dividends will be paid from the industrial distributor on June 1 to shareholders of record as of May 8. GWW shares become ex-dividend on May 4.

GWW Dividend Yield: 2.65%

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 11%, increasing it from 45 cents per share to 50 cents. The manufacturer of home appliances will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of May 12 on May 26. COST shares traded ex-dividend on May 10.

COST Dividend Yield: 1.13%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) announced a 13% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. Dividends will be paid from the bank on July 1 to shareholders of record as of June 15. CMA shares become ex-dividend on June 13.

CMA Dividend Yield: 1.47%

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR ) increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, raising its payment from 32 cents per share to 34 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 26 will receive dividends from the electric utility on July 17. POR shares will be ex-dividend on June 22.

POR Dividend Yield: 2.76%

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL ) announced a 54% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 6.5 cents per share to 10 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 1 will receive their higher dividends on June 15 from the metal packaging supplier. BLL shares will be ex-dividend on May 30.

BLL Dividend Yield: 0.67%

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX ) announced a 9% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout from 34 cents per share to 37 cents. The manufacturer of pumps and engineered components will send its higher dividends out on May 31 to shareholders of record as of May 15. IEX shares will trade ex-dividend on May 11.

IEX Dividend Yield: 1.29%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ ) increased its quarterly dividend by 8%, raising its payment to 41 cents per share from 38 cents. The financial advisory and asset management firm will pay shareholders of record as of May 8 on May 19. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 4.

LAZ Dividend Yield: 3.52%

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ ) increased its quarterly dividend by 19% to 38 cents per share from 32 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 16 will receive dividends from the stock market exchange operator on June 30. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on June 14.

NDAQ Dividend Yield: 2.21%

As of the time of this writing, Simply Safe Dividends was long XOM and IEX.

