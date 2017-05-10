10 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10

A global travel agency…a brewer …and a maker of robotic cancer surgery systems.
These companies have very little in common except for one thing—their stocks have been trading below $10 per share.
With the stock market at or near record highs recently and many individual stocks in nosebleed territory, some of these low-priced stocks stand out as overlooked bargains, according to expert stock picker Hilary Kramer.
Here’s how she finds winning low-priced stocks and which ones are her favorites now…
UNDISCOVERED GROWTH
“I focus on two categories of low-priced stocks. The first is “undiscovered growth” companies, typically very small — under half-a-billion dollars in stock market value — with the potential to increase their revenues quickly. Most investors have never heard of these companies because they’re in unglamorous or niche industries…are tapping into emerging trends that aren’t fully appreciated…or are overshadowed by larger competitors.
Here are my favorite undiscovered growth stocks now…”