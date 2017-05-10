Father’s Day 2017: 10 High-Tech Gifts Dad Will Love

Mark June 18 on your calendar, if it’s not already circled. That’s Father’s Day 2017, the day when we celebrate dads and everything they do.
Picking the perfect Father’s Day gifts can be a little tougher than it sounds. Ties are the old standby, but they don’t go over quite as well as they did in the 1950s. Today’s dads are often into technology — especially where tech intersects with other interests like enjoying music, watching a big game or playing a big game.
To help you out, we have some suggestions, vetted by a tech-loving dad. Our 2017 Father’s Day gift guide has 10 high-tech gifts, one of which is sure to make any dad’s day.