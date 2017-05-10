10 Hot Stocks That Could Crash 20% or More

One of the interesting things about the bull market of the past few years is how few investors really believe in it. Everyone thinks a crash is coming for one reason or another.

Concerns about U.S. equity valuations persist, even with major indices near or at all-time highs. Investors and observers worry that stock valuations are inflated by artificially low interest rates. Risks are being discounted too lightly or flat-out ignored. The U.S. economy isn’t that strong — at least not strong enough to support ever-increasing valuations in U.S. equities.

Overall, the stock market has shrugged off those concerns and climbed the “wall of worry,” as the old saw goes. But the overall market does look stretched at this point. A number of hot stocks look due for at least a correction, if not an outright plunge … and they’ll probably get it over the next few months.

For investors looking to guard against disaster, here are 10 hot stocks that are likely to pull back by 20% or more. These have all shot up like rockets over the past year, with most of them boasting huge 2017 gains. If you’re holding onto them, it’s time to take some of those profits … or if you’re a longer-term investor, start hedging.

