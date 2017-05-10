10 Hot Stocks That Are About to Hit The Wall

Through four months and a little change, 2017 has been a good year for the broader indices. Scores of hot stocks have driven the S&P 500 more than 7% higher year-to-date, and the Nasdaq Composite is even better, gaining more than 13%

Source: Shutterstock

Large-cap gainers like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) — which is up 29% in 2017 and literally moves markets — have driven much of the headline gains.

But the market’s strength in 2017 has been broad as well. A quick screen shows that some 560 different stocks have risen 30% or more year-to-date. Some of those gains are well-deserved, but others look more like a case of a rising tide lifting even leaky boats.

Here are 10 hot stocks that are boasting big — and perhaps undeserved — gains so far in 2017. All 10 seem likely to see a reversal before the year is out, so make the smart move and lock in your gains before they’re gone.

