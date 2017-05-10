10 Simply Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement

Low interest rates have created a challenge for investors looking for dividend stocks that will generate safe cash flows for their retirement.

Dividend stocks have become increasingly appealing because of their relatively high yields and their ability to grow their payouts over time, which better protects one’s purchasing power compared to fixed interest payments made by bonds.

In the article below, we look at 10 of the best high dividend stocks that offer strong yields (4% and above) and that have a regular cash flows insulated from the vagaries of economic cycles.

Most of these stocks have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years, and each one has a high Dividend Safety Score above 60, indicating that its dividend payments are likely very safe.

While stock prices will unpredictably fluctuate, the dividends paid by these safe dividend stocks are expected to remain secure with moderate growth. So, here’s a look at these 10 stocks, as well as their current yields, dividend growth streak and dividend safety score.

