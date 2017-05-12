12 Dividend Growth Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise

As part of my monitoring process, I look at the list of dividend increases every single week. I then narrow the list down by focusing on companies that have raised distributions for at least ten years in a row.

The next step of the process includes a quick evaluation of company fundamentals, along with valuation and a brief comment about my current take on the company.

There were twelve companies that met the above criteria, and raised distributions over the past week.

The companies include:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. This dividend king raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to 84 cents per share. This marked the 55th consecutive annual dividend increase for Johnson & Johnson. Over the past decade, the company has managed to raise annual dividends at a rate of 8% per year. Earnings per share rose from $3.63 in 2007 to $5.93 in 2016. The company is expected to earn $7.10 per share in 2017.

Currently JNJ stock is attractively valued at 17.40 times forward earnings and yields 2.70%. If you are a more conservative investor, the company would be a decent idea on dips below $119 per share, which is equivalent to 20 times last year’s earnings.

Check my analysis of Johnson & Johnson for more information about the company.

Johnson & Johnson has delivered impressive annual dividend growth to shareholders for 55 years in a row. Only a dividend king with rock solid business model can manage to accomplish such a feat through several recessions, wars, etc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. This dividend champion raised its quarterly dividend by 2.70% to 77 cents per share. This marked the 35th consecutive annual dividend increase for Exxon Mobil. This slow rate of dividend growth is on par with last year’s increase. Of course, other energy company shareholders have gotten dividend cuts, so we should be happy with anything we get. Over the past decade, the company has managed to raise annual dividends at a rate of 8.80% per year. Earnings per share fell from $7.28 in 2007 to $1.88 in 2016. This was driven by the decrease in energy prices. The company is expected to earn $3.88 per share in 2017.

Currently XOM stock is overvalued at 21 times forward earnings and yields 3.80%. I do not find the company to be attractively valued today. In addition, the dividend is not very well covered today, even based on the optimistic near term analyst projections. I still think that Exxon Mobil still has the lowest likelihood among the other oil majors for a dividend cut.

However, I see the stock as a hold at best for the time being. My analysis of Exxon in the 1980s and 1990s, which were generally characterized with lower energy prices revealed that the company still managed to deliver dividend growth, albeit at a very slow rate.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP ) provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. This dividend achiever raised its quarterly dividend by 10.70% to 83 cents per share. This marked the 13th consecutive annual dividend increase for Ameriprise Financial. Over the past decade, the company has managed to raise annual dividends at a rate of 20.80% per year. I would expect future dividend growth to be no more than half the rate over the past decade. Earnings per share increased from $3.39 in 2007 to $7.81 in 2016. The company is expected to earn $10.84 per share in 2017.

Currently AMP stock is attractively valued at 11.80 times earnings and yields 2.60%. Check my analysis of Ameriprise for more information about the company.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. This dividend achiever raised its quarterly dividend by 11.10% to 50 cents per share. This marked the 14th consecutive annual dividend increase for Costco. In addition, the company also announced a special dividend of $5 per share. I will discuss the lessons from this one-time dividend in another post this week. Over the past decade, the company has managed to raise annual dividends at a rate of 13.20% per year. Earnings per share increased from $2.37 in 2007 to $5.33 in 2016. The company is expected to earn $5.64 per share in 2017.

Currently COST stock is overvalued at 31.50 times forward earnings and yields 1.10%. I would be interested in the company on dips below $113 per share.

