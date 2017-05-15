Life in the equity markets has been very good to investors, especially since the unexpected election of Donald Trump as our 45th president. The S&P 500 is up more than 12% since Election Day, and many stocks are up far more than that since the “Trump reflation trade” has been in effect.

Source: Shutterstock

Now, however, we’re in May, and that means many investors are planning to follow one of Wall Street’s oldest (and possibly one of its wisest) adages: “Sell in May and go away.”

If you are sitting on a whole lot of post-election profits, and you are getting ready to sell in May and go away, the question then becomes … what do you buy with all that money?

While purchasing power varies across the investment spectrum, there’s no shortage of great ways to spoil yourself with both big and little luxury items that make the struggle that is life just a little bit easier.

Here are 15 things to buy with your sell-in-May profits.

