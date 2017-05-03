3 Active Vanguard Funds That You Can’t Ignore

When it comes to owning Vanguard funds, most investors gravitate to its passive offerings. After all, Vanguard created the concept of indexing and billions of dollars now sit in funds like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA: VTI ).

But investors just focusing on the firm’s passive side are missing out. There are plenty of active Vanguard funds outperforming their passive brethren.

Like their passive twins, these active Vanguard funds offer low costs. This allows them to overcome the main hurdle against active management — high fees. In the end, this provides their managers the opportunity to actually outperform and add real alpha to a portfolio.

In the end, these active Vanguard funds could be your portfolio’s best friend. With that in mind, here are three active Vanguard funds you should buy today.

