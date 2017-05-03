AMD at risk of a breakdown after Monday's dip >>> READ MORE
Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

3 ‘Bad Hair Day’ Trump Stocks Set for a Makeover

Look to the options market to profit when the Trump train gets rolling again

  |  By Tim Biggam, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

While certainly the initial euphoria behind the “Trump stocks” has lessened, it most assuredly has not disappeared. Like it or not, the fact remains that Donald Trump is our president and the House and Senate still have a Republican majority.

3 'Bad Hair Day' Trump Stocks Set for a Makeover
Source: Shutterstock

Infrastructure repair, regulatory reform and commitment to fossil fuels that are hallmarks of the Trump agenda have been somewhat tarnished, but remain a focus over the coming years.

Even after the latest round of ‘Trump leaks’ and drama out of Washington, the markets largely shrugged off fears of an impeachment.

Here are three “Trump bump” stocks that have dropped sharply, but look poised to rebound when the rally resumes.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/05/3-bad-hair-day-trump-stocks-set-for-a-makeover/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC