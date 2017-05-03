The 3 Best Comeback Stocks to Buy in 2017

Some of the best stocks to own are fundamentally sound companies that have been hit with a sudden crisis. Even the top names of the investment markets, like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), have suffered severe losses. For example, AAPL has 13 negative annual returns in its history, while AMZN has seven. The difference between winners and losers is what an organization does about it.

Source: Shutterstock

The best stocks are tethered to companies that will push through any circumstance, good or bad. Again, using Amazon as an example, early critics blasted its lack of profits.

In the eleven years from 2004 through 2014, Amazon shares registered a positive return on only six of them. Technically, AMZN belongs in the category of comeback stocks. But nobody views it that way after a string of dominant performances and groundbreaking innovations.

Admittedly, it takes nerves of steel to roll the dice on comeback stocks. These investments were hit for a reason. At the same time, everybody wants a bargain. Natural human greed is what drives undervalued companies to jump back up to prior highs, or even higher. The tricky part is selecting companies with a legitimate chance of a recovery, and not speculate for its own sake.

Here are three beleaguered names that are now the best stocks to buy for 2017.

