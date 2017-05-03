3 Big Bank Stocks That Are Printing Money

U.S. equities remain rangebound on Tuesday, continuing a slow recovery from last week’s politically motivated volatility. Volume is light and trading ranges are tight. But there are encouraging signs if you know where to look.
Financial stocks in particular are looking ready for a run higher. These were among the hardest hit last week — threatening a nasty head-and-shoulders reversal pattern on the Financial Select SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) — on fears the “Trump-flation” trade was fading.
A recovery now looks to be underway, as shares rally off of critical support as long-term interest rates push higher once more — lifting net interest margin expectations.
With that said, here are three stocks in the sector that look ready to move: