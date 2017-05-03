3 Business Development Companies (BDCs) With Killer Yields

When it comes to seeking out high-yield investments in a low-yield bond world, many investors have gone far afield to pull in dividends that exceed 5%. Business development companies, or BDCs, came onto investors’ radars a few years ago, thanks to their interesting structure requiring 90% of net income to be distributed to shareholders.

BDCs raise much of their funding capital via initial public offering, but also use that capital to leverage against borrowings. So BDCs will borrow capital at a relatively low rate and lend it out at much higher rates.

The money is usually loaned to “middle-market companies” that need growth capital. Hence, the name “business development companies.”

BDCs will usually take warrants along with the money they loan, so if their borrower is successful, they can buy into the business at a favorable price and flip the investment if they so choose.

