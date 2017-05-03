3 Cash-Rich Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Fresh off reaching the 6,000 mark milestone since its inception 46 years ago, the Nasdaq Composite index — home to some of the world’s largest technology companies — is trading near all-time highs. So, good look finding tech stocks that are trading at discount prices.

The current bull market, now in its eighth year and counting, has invited tons of new investors to the market. Indeed, there are tons of reasons to remain optimistic. Corporate earnings are on the rise and unemployment continues to fall. And not only is the housing market still booming, President Trump’s pro-growth policies have yet to kick in.

Nevertheless, all of these scenarios also mean that the next bear market is inching much closer.

To that end, protecting current gains is paramount. And how you construct your portfolio from this point forward matters. But you don’t have to sacrifice growth for protection, if you know where to look.

Today, we’re going to look at three tech stocks that you can buy now and forget about for the next decade, in large part because of their ability to generate and stash large piles of cash. Big war chests and high cash flow give these companies seemingly infinite options for game-changing acquisitions, as well as the ability to improve their dividends over time.

These three stocks are poised to deliver double-digit total returns every year on average thanks to both growth stories and improving payouts. In no particular order …

Next Page