3 Dividend Stocks Perfect For An IRA (WDR, GHL, T)

I love dividend stocks, but income investors face an inherent disadvantage against growth investors, one that costs them tens of thousands over decades of investing.

The disadvantage comes from the regular taxation of your dividend earnings. Each year, Uncle Sam takes his cut of your hard-earned dividend payments.

Since part of the returns of dividend stocks is lost each year, you lose the power of compounding seen in investments that aren’t taxed until sold. An investor in a dividend stock paying a 7% yield annually would see a $10,000 investment grow to $51,276 over 30 years, assuming reinvested dividends and a 20% rate on qualified dividends.

An investor putting $10,000 in a stock with a 7% price return but no dividend would see the investment grow to $60,898 over the same period (after adjusting for the one-time capital gains tax). The dividend investor has lost nearly $10,000 to the annual tax burden.

There’s one way to save this money and get the most out of your dividend investments — by holding high-yield stocks in a tax-advantaged retirement account like an IRA.

Sharing Your Dividend Income With Uncle Sam

Qualified dividend payments, paid when the investment is held for at least 61 days around the payment, are taxed at the same rate as capital gains (either 15% or 20% depending on your tax bracket).

That’s bad enough, but sell your dividend stock before the holding period qualification and those dividend payments will be taxed as income, meaning you could lose up to 39.6% to the tax man.

The immediate loss to taxes each year penalizes yield investors. The example above was on just $10,000 in investments. Focus your entire portfolio to dividend names and you could be out many times that amount.

The tax advantages of individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and other retirement accounts make them perfect for holding high-yield names.

In a traditional IRA, you get an immediate tax deduction on your income through the contribution. Your capital gains and dividends grow tax-free in the account until withdrawal in retirement, at which point you pay income taxes on the amount withdrawn each year.

If your income in retirement is lower than that when you were working, your tax rate could be significantly lower.

An oft-overlooked strategy is to open a Roth IRA as well as a traditional IRA.

Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars so you don’t get that immediate tax break through a deduction but the money is tax-free when you withdraw it in retirement. That means all the dividends and capital gains you accumulate over the years are completely tax-free.

High-income earners are prohibited from opening a Roth IRA directly but can convert a part of their traditional IRA into a Roth by paying the income taxes on the conversion.

Finding High-Yield Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Accounts

Any cash-yield investment, other than partnerships, should be considered for retirement accounts. The best investments for your tax-advantaged retirement IRAs are those that pay most of their return through a dividend.

Look for high-yield dividend stocks with a high payout ratio, defined as a high percentage of income paid out as dividends relative to the industry average.

Management, in offering such a high payout, has signaled its commitment to returning profits to shareholders rather than using them to drive price appreciation.

Next Page