3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for a 2017 Breakout

A breakout depends on politics and earnings growth, but these Dow Jones stocks are perking up

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is moving higher for the fifth consecutive session Wednesday, continuing the recovery from last week’s politics-driven selloff. The bulls have returned the index to the 21,000 level — marking the resistance point of a long consolidation range going back to March.

Are we on the verge of a breakout? Much depends on the realization of the widely expected economic bounce back in the second half of the year and a continuation of the earnings growth enjoyed in the first quarter.

A Federal Reserve interest rate hike is all but a lock for June, but uncertainty remains around the timing of subsequent hikes as well as a possible start to a balance sheet rolloff. Politics, as usual, remain a wildcard.

But many Dow Jones components aren’t waiting, surging to new highs today on strong bids. Here are three on the move:

