3 “Extra Value” Financial Stocks to Buy Now

It feels like forever ago that financial stocks were the 2017 darling of Wall Street.
Banks and other financials, represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF), led the broader market higher with roughly double-digit gains from New Year’s through the start of March. However, they’ve lost nearly all of those gains since, with XLF underperforming by 1% to 7.8% year-to-date, and other financial funds such as the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) are sitting close to flat for the year.
That pullback has come over increasing uncertainty about when President Donald Trump & Co. will push ahead with tax reforms and financial deregulation that was expected to jolt financial stocks to life.
Patience, patience. This pullback represents an opportunity to buy a few solid names in the space that will materially benefit from a rising-interest-rate environment — and when and if we do get tax legislation and the gloves taken off financial institutions, that’s all the better.
From here, these three financial stocks offer plenty of runway.