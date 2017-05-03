3 Frothy Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

This week, we take a look at three stocks slated to report earnings, two of which got battered following their previous earnings reports, and one that’s been steadily chugging higher despite a lack of actual earnings.

As we enter the tail end of earnings season, nearly all of the companies in S&P 500 have reported already. It’s been a pretty exciting season, though, with three-thirds of companies beating Street estimates on the bottom line and 64% beating on the top line.

But if we’re talking valuations, things get a little bit iffy. Considering that the five-year price-earnings ratio is approximately 15.2 and the 10-year is 14, the market’s current P/E ratio of 17.3 seems frothy. Judging by what’s on tap next week, investors are either going to be shaving off some of that froth or building on it.

Let’s take a peek inside the earnings confessional for the shortened week.

