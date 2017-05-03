The 3 Best Large-Cap Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Economist Ed Yardeni just released year-to-date performance numbers for the world’s stock markets. Here in the U.S., our stock markets are middle of the pack, up 7.3% through May 8, 20 basis points higher than the MSCI all-country index.

The U.S. isn’t outperforming most of the major players around the world in 2017, including Japan, U.K. and most of Europe.

However, there’s one country that’s definitely not pulling its weight, and that’s our neighbors to the north, where Canadian stocks are up just 2.3% in local currency, worse than every country in Yardeni’s research except Russia which is down 11.5% in local currency.

If you’re a big believer in reversion to the mean now is as good a time as any to look for Canadian large-cap stocks to buy because, relative to the rest of the world, Canadian stocks are cheap.

But which Canadian stocks should you buy? Well, there are approximately 134 Canadian companies listed on either the NYSE or Nasdaq.

Here are my three favorites.

