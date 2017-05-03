3 Naked Puts for $1,000 in Summertime Cash

Need some extra cash for the summer? Then considering selling some naked puts. These are options trades, and they usually require Level 4 options approval, but most brokers shouldn’t stonewall on getting this option added to your account.

Source: Shutterstock

Naked puts contracts are when you sell the right for someone else to “put”, or sell, 100 shares of a given stock, at a certain strike price, on or before a certain contract expiration date.

So if the stock is above that strike price on the date of contract expiration, the stock will not be put to you, so you will keep the premium that you received for selling the contract. Naked puts are one of the primary strategies for generating additional income in my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

You’ll keep the premium even if the stock is put to you, but the premium will have the effect of lowering the effective price you buy the stock at. Or you can think of it as just having cash put into your pocket and having to buy the stock. That’s why you should chose stocks you wouldn’t mind owning.

Next Page