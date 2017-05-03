3 Naked Puts on Blue-Chip Stocks for $1,000 in Income

One of the best strategies to use in a bull market — in terms of generating additional monthly income — is selling naked puts. This means you sell the right for someone else to “put,” or force you to buy, a stock at a certain strike price on or before a given contract expiration date. In exchange, you receive a payment.

If you had, say, a $100,000 portfolio and generated a thousand bucks every month from this strategy, you could add 12% to your annual returns.

It’s not free money, of course, and you can’t just choose any old stock to sell naked puts against.

You have to choose the right stocks — stocks that you don’t mind holding or owning — possibly for a long time. Remember, if the stock is put to you and the market or the stock craters before or after you own that stock, you’d better be comfortable owning it.

Thus, I’ve learned that the best stocks to sell naked puts against are great companies that are going to appreciate over time. They are stock that most people might like in a long-term diversified portfolio. Even then, not every stock is appropriate. I have my own criteria that is part of the overall strategy in my new stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Here are three blue-chip stocks I think are ripe for income generation:

