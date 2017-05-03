3 Of The Best Canadian Stocks To Buy Now (PBH, RCI, BNS)

Canada is a weird place. Having lived in Ottawa for several years, I have experienced first-hand both the differences and similarities between the United States and Canada.

But while the popular food, styles, and music are very different from the United States, investment styles are very similar. Canadian stock market investors utilize similar investment criteria to locate winning stock picks.

The crucial difference is in the philosophy of Canadian investors. Canadians tend to be much more conservative and risk averse than their American cousins. However, this observation is countered by the infamous Vancouver Stock Exchange (VSE). Although it is now defunct, the VSE was notorious for shaky companies, bad accounting, and investors getting wiped out!

Talk about a weird juxtaposition. One of the riskiest stock exchanges on earth was found in the conservative, buttoned-down-investment nation of Canada. But now, one of the world’s most respected exchanges is domiciled in Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is an ideal place to locate the best Canadian stocks.

I particularly like the security of stocks traded on both the NYSE and TSX. To be clear, I am in no way saying that cross-exchange listings mitigate all risk in a stock.

That said, knowing the stringent listing requirements of both the both exchanges, I can rest easy knowing that at the very least these companies have passed extensive vetting.

Next Page