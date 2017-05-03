3 Reasons Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is Worth the Risk

It’s hard to get excited about Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) stock knowing what we know about the company’s declining revenues and market share loss. Trading near a 52-week low of $5.31, Fitbit stock is not something conservative investors should touch with a ten-foot pole.

Down 26.7% year-to-date and more than 70% below its $20 IPO price, only the most risk-tolerant investors need to apply.

In April, I recommended FIT stock as the best $5 opportunity available but prefaced the statement by warning it was only fit for speculative investors. Nothing’ has changed in the weeks since including Q1 2017 results that beat analyst expectations for both revenues and earnings.

Truthfully, its results were dismal, and the competition is getting fiercer by the day. Despite the difficult battlefield upon which Fitbit finds itself, InvestorPlace contributor Lucas Hahn thinks its rewards outweigh its risks.

I would tend to agree.

Three Strengths for FIT Stock

Hahn highlighted its cash position and valuation as reasons why someone might buy Fitbit stock. I think there are three things to like about FIT’s balance sheet — things that will keep it afloat until someone comes along and buys it out, putting it out of its misery.

Net Cash

Fitbit has a strong cash position with no long-term debt and $726.1 million in cash. As Hahn stated in his article, Fitbit could go 12 quarters without having to raise fresh capital. That’s got to be very attractive to private equity firms.

Retained Earnings

They might be shrinking — they’ve declined by 70.3% or $201 million over the past two quarters — but they’re still positive. In Hahn’s article, he compares Fitbit to GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) suggesting it’s an easy choice between the two wearables manufacturers.

One look at GoPro’s balance sheet, and it’s easy to see why he feels this way. GoPro’s retained earnings over the last four quarters have gone from positive $37 million to negative $370 million — a $407 million descent into the toilet.

Goodwill and Intangible Assets

At the end of Q1 2017 (April 1, 2017), Fitbit’s goodwill and intangible assets were $77 million or just 5% of its total assets. GoPro, on the other hand, had $177 million in goodwill and intangible assets, 24.8% of its total assets.

