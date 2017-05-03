3 Reasons Sprint Corp (S) Stock Is Juicy Buyout Bait

According to a report from Bloomberg, it looks like that there are preliminary discussions regarding a merger between Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). While such rumors have come and gone during the past few years, the circumstances may be much better this time around for Sprint stock holders.

Last week, SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF ) Chairman Masayoshi Son was far from shy about his thoughts about a merger. In fact, he had this to say:

“Basically anything is possible. But I think the No. 1 favorite, the quickest route to synergy, is the option that we pursued from the start — T-Mobile. However, it’s also up to the other side and whatever conditions they may have. Therefore, if there are other opportunities for industry consolidation that offer better conditions, of course we want to consider them with an open mind.”

Note that Son’s firm has a hefty 80% holding in Sprint stock. Now, of course, M&A is pretty tough to predict. This is especially the case in a highly regulated industry like telecom. Just a few years ago the U.S. government blocked Sprint’s attempted acquisition of TMUS.

OK then, so why now? What makes Sprint attractive? Well, let’s take a look:

Sprint Stock Buyout Reason #1: Pressure

Son is one of the world’s richest persons because of his innate sense of markets and trends. And so with Sprint, he know that there needs to be a major change.

For the most part, the competitive environment is getting tougher. Keep in mind that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) have introduced unlimited data plans, which will likely make it more difficult for Sprint to garner new customers. Keep in mind that the company recently dropped its 50%-off deal for plans from VZ and T.

Something else that is probably motivating a deal is Sprint’s heavy debt load of $35.9 billion (this includes capital leases). Consider that the quarterly payments are about $631 million and that the company will need to pay off $11 billion in debt by 2020. So by merging with TMUS — which has substantial cash flows — Sprint should help alleviate this burden.

Sprint Stock Buyout Reason #2: Regulatory Environment

A merger of Sprint and TMUS would result in the U.S.’s No. 2 carrier, with 99.1 million customers. This would drop T to No. 3 with 91.2 million and VZ would remain No. 1 with 113.9 million.

So yes, this would spark concerns with regulatory authorities. But then again, the Trump administration is certainly pro business. Actually, Son has noted that — because of this — he believes there is a good chance for approval.

Besides, last week’s announcement of a partnership of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) may lessen the scrutiny. These companies have agreed to build their own wireless network, which will likely increase the overall competitiveness in the industry.

