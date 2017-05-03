3 Reasons Why Anthem Inc (ANTM) is a Great Momentum Stock

Many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, but this can be very tough to define. There is great debate regarding which metrics are the best to focus on in this regard, and which are not really quality indicators of future performance.

Fortunately, with our new style score system we have identified the key statistics to pay close attention to and thus which stocks might be the best for momentum investors in the near term.

This method discovered several great candidates for momentum-oriented investors, but today let’s focus in on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM ) as this stock is looking especially impressive right now.

And while there are numerous ways in which this company could be a great choice, we have highlighted three of the most vital reasons for ANTM’s status as a solid momentum stock below:

Longer Term Price Change for Anthem

While any stock can see a spike in price, it takes a real winner to consistently outperform the market. That is why looking at longer term price metrics — such as performance over the past three months or year — and comparing these to an industry at large can be very useful.

And in the case of ANTM, the results are quite impressive. The company has beaten out the industry at large over the past 12 weeks by a margin of 10.8% to 2.7% while it has also outperformed when looking at the past year, putting up a gain of 33.3%.

Clearly, ANTM is riding a bit of a hot streak and is worth a closer look by investors.

Anthem Inc Price

Fiscal Year EPS Estimate Change for ANTM

In addition to price performance, it is also important to take a look at earnings estimate changes for the full year. This can show if ANTM is poised to make a run based on fundamentals, or if the company is simply moving on speculation.

Over the past month, the full year earnings estimate for ANTM has risen by 2.03%. On its own this is impressive, but consider that it also beats the industry average of 1.14% too. The trend is undeniably in Anthem’s favor right now, and it suggests that the momentum might be long lasting for this stock.

