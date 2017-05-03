3 Retail Stocks to Buy Before Earnings Send Them to the Moon

Last week, retail earnings were … well, they weren’t the best. In fact, retail stocks posted among some of the worst results Wall Street has seen in several years.

The giant department-store quartet of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) all reported one figure or another that missed already depressed investor expectations.

Not a single one of them reported positive comparable-store sales growth. Some missed on the top line. Some missed on the bottom line. Margins are a concern across the board. So is real estate exposure.

All of them are in the dumps.

The retail sector has been crushed, but this is creating a buying opportunity. Macroeconomic retail sales data implies that revenue growth woes are endemic to the department store sector. In other words, some decent retail stocks are getting thrown out with the bathwater.

This week, a slew of niche retail players are set to report earnings. Their stocks are almost all depressed after last week, which means that better-than-expected results could lead to sizable pops.

Here are my three favorite retail stocks right now. Consider snapping them up (or going long via options) ahead of earnings.

