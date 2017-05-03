3 Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Before Summer Starts

Short sellers have been busy preparing for a decline in the market. According to the latest short interest report, aggregate short interest on the S&P 500 component companies has increased by 2.4%. That might not sound like much, but that increase registers as one of the largest moves in the past six months.

Source: Shutterstock

The increase in shorts suggests that the market may continue to buck the normally negative seasonality that comes as the calendar changes to the month of June and the market climbs the “Wall of Worry.”

We have filtered through the technical and short interest trends of the S&P 500 companies to find potential short squeeze stocks. These are the stocks that show the highest probability of seeing the shorts press stock prices higher as they are forced to close losing positions.

As usual, we like to profile three companies that stand out from our models’ perspective as short squeeze stock candidates. So here’s a look at the three best opportunities we see right now.

