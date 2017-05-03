3 Solar Stocks That Are Sizzling Trades Right Now

With one market bull running on gas fumes, another one could just now be taking off in select solar plays First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG). Let’s take a look at FSLR, SPWR and SEDG off and on the price chart and use the options market to better navigate an emerging bullish trend for these solar stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s been just over a month since I wrote about solar plays FSLR, SPWR and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE:JKS) in a favorable light. In the interim, one stock has been on fire, a second has added nice gains for shareholders and the third has simmered.

Overall, the net stock performance hasn’t been too shabby. But for options traders, it’s really been all about FSLR’s discussed June $32.50 call. The contract has put together a scorching 438% return in going from 80 cents to $4.30. Yeah, I don’t mind saying that sizzles!

And guess what? I believe a more favorable trend is just starting for FSLR, SPWR and now, a fresh up-and-comer in SEDG stock. That’s right! Bears need to go find a new home or risk serious third-degree burns as solar continues, in our view, to fly in the face of conventional wisdom.

So if traders are okay with ignoring a narrative laughably tied to oil and the Trump administration, let’s talk charts.

Next Page