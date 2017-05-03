3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), LendingClub Corp (LC) and Dish Network Corp (DISH)

The markets are pointed north Monday morning in the wake of reports that Congress has reached a bipartisan deal that will keep the government running through September, averting a shutdown. However, expect the spotlight to quickly move from the government to Wall Street, where earnings season is in full swing.

Heading into Monday morning, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH ) is on the move after its most recent report, while Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) and LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC ) are the subjects of some recent analyst notes.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Monday’s trade:

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM)

QCOM shares were trading flat on Monday despite a knock from analysts at Pacific Crest.

Specifically, analyst Michael McConnell lowered the firm’s price target on Qualcomm from $77 to $68. However, Pacific Crest still maintains its “Overweight” rating on shares, and the $68 price target still represents more than 26% upside from current prices.

The purpose of the PT drop, McConnell said, was merely a reflection of lower earnings expectations following Qualcomm’s guidance drop. QCOM lowered its internal earnings estimates in the wake of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announcing it would withhold royalties amid a legal spat.

Qualcomm Incorporated now expects current-quarter sales in a range of $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion, down from $5.3 billion to $6.1 billion. Meanwhile, its earnings range was dropped to a range of 75 cents to 85 cents from a range of 90 cents to $1.15.

McConnell is looking for full-year earnings in a range of $4.22 to $4.66 per share, and FY 2018 earnings of $3.39 to $4.47.

QCOM shares are off 17% year-to-date.

LendingClub Corp (LC)

LC shares are getting a decent push on Monday thanks to an upgrade ahead of its Thursday earnings report.

Susquehanna analysts upgraded the company from “Neutral” to “Positive” and slapped a $9 price target on shares, up from $6. The new PT implies a whopping 54% of upside.

LendingClub stock has been on a topsy-turvy recovery path in 2017, up 11% for the year-to-date, but with several ups and downs. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting LC to flip from 5 cents of net income in the year-ago quarter to a 3-cent loss, on revenues estimated to decline 19% to $122.9 million.

LendingClub Corporation has been the subject of a few analyst upgrades over the past few months, including Wedbush upping it to “Neutral” and Guggenheim to “Buy” in March.

LC stock is up more than 4% in early Monday trading.

Dish Network Corp (DISH)

Monday morning could be rough for Dish Network, which is feeling the effects of nationwide cord-cutting.

DISH announced earnings of $376 million (76 cents per share), off 6% year-over-year, on revenues that declined 3.9% to $3.68 billion. While the bottom line beat expectations for 69 cents per share, the top line fell short, as analysts were looking for revenues of $3.78 billion.

But perhaps the most worrying miss was on the subscriber front. Dish Network shed 143,000 net pay-TV subscribers, which was almost twice as wide as the 72,000 subscribers analysts expected the company to lose. It also was a far more substantial loss than the 23,000 subscribers that left in the year-ago quarter.

It’s a setback for DISH, which has seen shares rise some 30% in the past year over increased hopes of a buyout from the telecom industry, a la AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and its 2014 purchase of DirecTV to expand its operations.

DISH stock is off by more than 1% in Monday’s trade.