3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Facebook Inc (FB), Square Inc (SQ) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Despite some big pops on earnings reports, U.S. equities suffered a mixed day Wednesday, led by a 1.3% drop in real estate-related stocks. The S&P 500 fell marginally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained marginally and the Nasdaq Composite dropped a bit more off its recent highs, by 0.4%.

Heading into Thursday’s trade, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is taking up the earnings spotlight, though Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) are offering up much better post-report performances.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the day:

Facebook Inc (FB)

Facebook, like a few other stocks reporting this season, was finding difficulty keeping up its momentum near all-time highs after its quarterly results.

You can’t put too much blame on Facebook, which put together a strong first quarter. The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles basis, compared to the consensus estimate of 87 cents per share. Revenues were better than expected, too, at $8.03 billion versus calls for $7.93 billion, with ad sales jumping 51%.

Even user growth was better, with the 4.3% rise to 1.94 billion monthly active users better than the prior quarter’s 3.91% surge. Wall Street was looking for 191 billion MAUs. Daily active users also impressed, at 1.28 billion versus 1.26 billion.

Mobile now makes up 85% of its revenue, which is higher than the 84% it was last quarter.

One of the most important additions to the period was Facebook Stories, which is a copycat of Snap Inc‘s (NYSE: SNAP ) Snapchat Stories … though it now boasts more users than its rival’s product.

Still, FB stock isn’t fighting just expectations, but gravity. The stock already dipped more than half a percent heading into earnings, and was already fighting off extremely overbought conditions in its Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD readings.

The good news? Facebook shares are roughly flat in Thursday morning’s premarket trade as they shook off a 2%-plus dip in the immediate reaction Wednesday night.

Square Inc (SQ)

SQ shares are doing decidedly better after the company posted its latest quarterly earnings data Wednesday.

The payments solutions company impressed with a net loss of 4 cents per share, which was half as wide as analysts’ expectations for 8 cents per share. That marked the third consecutive quarter that Square beat the Street on the profit front.

Revenue was also ahead of the curve at $461.6 million, topping the $450.7 million that analysts had anticipated.

The company’s gross payment volume was $13.64 billion for the period, up 33% year-over-year and in line with expectations. The figure was a 33% surge year-over-year.

