3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), CVS Health Corp (CVS) and Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP)

Monday was a decent day for the U.S. stock markets, led primarily by a strong move by big U.S. tech companies, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). The S&P 500 Index edged 0.2% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite had the biggest move of the day, gaining 0.7%.

The full earnings slate continued to move stocks Tuesday morning, with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) wiggling after their latest announcements, and Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) trying to extend its monster 80% year-to-date run.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Tuesday’s action.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD shares are suffering a double-digit loss this morning thanks to a pretty disappointing first-quarter report.

Advanced Micro offered up a Q1 loss of 8 cents per share — narrower than the year-ago quarter’s 12-cent loss, but twice as wide as analyst expectations for a 4-cent loss.

Meanwhile, revenues jumped 18% to $984 million, driven by a 28% bump in Computing and Graphics sales. (Sales from the new Ryzen CPU weren’t specifically broken out.) However, the top line still was just shy of Wall Street’s estimates for $984.4 million.

On the guidance front, AMD offered this up: “For the second quarter of 2017, AMD expects revenue to increase approximately 17 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent. The midpoint of guidance would result in second quarter 2017 revenue increasing approximately 12 percent year-over-year.”

AMD stock is off by about 12% in Tuesday’s premarket trade, which means it will soundly reject both its 20- and 50-day moving averages. The latter had acted as strong support for months, but now is acting as resistance after shares plunged through the level in early April.

CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CVS shares are dipping slightly this morning despite a Street beating fiscal first quarter, as investors instead focused on weak guidance.

CVS Health reported a first-quarter profit of $953 million (92 cents per share). While that was off 11% year-over-year, it did filter down to an adjusted profit of $1.17 that was 7 cents better than analysts’ estimates.

Revenues of $44.5 billion were up 3% year-over-year and enough to top expectations for $4.2 billion. That was helped by a nearly 9% improvement in pharmacy services.

It wasn’t all roses, however. Retail revenue dropped nearly 4% on same-store sales that dropped 4.7%. Comps were a problem for the pharmacy division, too, which dropped 4.7% year-over-year. The company blamed this on new generic drugs, among other issue.

Next Page