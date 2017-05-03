3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Intuit Inc. (INTU), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Will the streak continue? Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU ), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) are among a batch of companies that are moving hard on earnings early Wednesday morning, providing mixed direction as the markets try to extend their gains for a fifth straight day.

The S&P 500 edged just 0.2% higher on Tuesday, but it was enough to mark the fourth consecutive day of gains. Futures are pointing to more of the same today, with little out there to shake investors from their timid bullishness. Earnings season is starting to wind down, with only a handful of major names reporting.

INTU, LOW and TIF are in that number. Let’s see what they’re on pace to do this morning:

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

INTU shares are nearing double-digit gains Wednesday morning amid a fiscal third-quarter earnings report that impressed Wall Street on several fronts.

While the QuickBooks parent’s Q3 profits slipped 6% year-over-year to $964 million ($3.70 per share), that resulted in an adjusted profit of $3.90 per share that beat analyst expectations by 3 cents. Meanwhile, revenues of $2.54 billion were up 10% from the year-ago quarter and topped estimates of $2.5 billion.

The company also exceeded expectations with its Q4 and full-year forecasts. Intuit now sees fourth-quarter earnings of 16 to 18 cents per share on revenues of $795 million to $815 million. And for the full year, it’s looking for profits of $4.38 to $4.40 per share on sales of $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion.

The company’s results were powered by 59% subscriber growth in QuickBooks, which was more robust than the 49% growth it saw in Q2.

INTU stock is up about 9% in Wednesday’s premarket trade.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

LOW stock is taking a beating this morning after the company posted a bottom-line miss as part of its first-quarter earnings report.

Lowe’s net income was off 32% year-over-year to $602 million (70 cents per share), and came to $1.03 per share on an adjusted basis — 3 cents shy of the consensus mark. While revenues were 10.7% higher to $16.86 billion, that still wasn’t enough to meet estimates of $16.96 billion.

Same-store sales finished off the disappointment for Q1, coming in 1.9% higher versus expectations of 2.9% growth.

Lowe’s also updated its outlook, expecting to earn $4.30 per share for the full year, though it kept revenue forecasts constant at a 5% improvement. Comps are expected to be 3.5% better.

Now, LOW is in some technical trouble.

